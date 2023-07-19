Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

