Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $973.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

