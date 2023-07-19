Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,856 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

