Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,030,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 143,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

