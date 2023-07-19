Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,582 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

