Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.