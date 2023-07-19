Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

