Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,744 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

