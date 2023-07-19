Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

