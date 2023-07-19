Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after buying an additional 539,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $432.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

