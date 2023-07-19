Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 214,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,728,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,744,000 after buying an additional 77,246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.