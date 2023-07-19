Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Shares of PSX opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

