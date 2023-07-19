Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,383,043 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,043 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 490.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 137,693 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,371,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,375 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 99.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

