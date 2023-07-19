Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.