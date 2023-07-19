Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

