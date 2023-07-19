Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

