Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

