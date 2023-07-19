Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,122 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of XYLD opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

