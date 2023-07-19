Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $655.94 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $663.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.16.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

