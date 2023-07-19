Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

