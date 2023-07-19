Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,166 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

