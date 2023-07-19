Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6,284.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

PNFP stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

