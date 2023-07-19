Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

