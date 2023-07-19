Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $503.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $506.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.