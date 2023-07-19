Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

