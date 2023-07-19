Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

