Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

