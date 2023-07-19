Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $410.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $322.82 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

