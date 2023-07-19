Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 43,672 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

