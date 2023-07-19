Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

