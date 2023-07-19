Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,666 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $964,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.