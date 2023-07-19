Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,057 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1,946.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CPB opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.