Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of DG opened at $164.47 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

