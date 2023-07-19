Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 24,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in LKQ by 243.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

