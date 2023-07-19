Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

