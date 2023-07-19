iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.