Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Pool stock opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

