Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

