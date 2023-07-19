Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 864 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

