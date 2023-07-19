Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 61,903 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,903 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 206,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 419,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 137,826 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

