DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.36 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

