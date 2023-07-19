Simmons Bank Purchases 250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

