Simmons Bank Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $165.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

