Simmons Bank Cuts Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after buying an additional 176,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 150,393 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

