Simmons Bank Has $899,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

