Simmons Bank Sells 1,403 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

