Simmons Bank Sells 12,678 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

