Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $890.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

