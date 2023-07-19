Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of ETSY opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

