Simmons Bank Sells 685 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,811 shares of company stock worth $500,723 and have sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

